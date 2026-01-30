Silver Alert issued for missing Fond du Lac woman

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Crime Alert Network has issued a Silver Alert for 86-year-old Diane R. Groshskopf who was last seen leaving her residence in her vehicle around 11 a.m. on January 29, 2026. She did not return home.

Diane is described as 5'6" tall and weighs approximately 169 pounds. She has brown eyes and short gray hair.

She was last seen in her car which is a gold 2024 Mazda CX-30 with Wisconsin license plate AYG8768.

Diane has ties to the Sheboygan area and has frequented the casino in Green Bay in the past.

She is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

If you have any information about her whereabouts contact the City of Fond du Lac Police Department at (920) 322-3700.