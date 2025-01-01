Shots fired between two vehicles in Fond du Lac on New Year's Eve, police say

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Shots were fired between two vehicles in Fond du Lac on New Year's Eve.

Police say officers responded to a 911 call at approximately 11:46 p.m. of possible gun shots being heard on South Brooke Street near Western Avenue. Callers said they saw several cars on the road and believed there were shots fired from at least one vehicle to another vehicle, according to police.

Police say the suspected vehicles drove away before officers arrived to the scene.

According to police, officers found evidence of a shooting between two vehicles and secured video footage. They also located possible bullet holes in a nearby home. Police say nobody inside the home was hurt from the shooting.

Nobody else was hurt and no other property damage was reported, according to police.

“Preliminary information and surveillance camera evidence suggest this shooting is an isolated and targeted incident," Fond du Lac Chief of Police Aaron Goldstein said in a news release. "The shots fired between these two vehicles in our city are both concerning and unacceptable. FDLPD is fully committed to ensuring the safety of our community, and we will not tolerate individuals who choose to put others at risk with their reckless and senseless criminal behavior. We will work tirelessly to hold those responsible accountable for their actions here.”

If you have information related to this incident or believe you may have information, please contact the Fond du Lac County Communications Center at (920) 906-5555 or the Crime Alert line at (920) 322-3740. Callers can request to remain anonymous.