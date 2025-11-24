Sheriff identifies man found dead near tree stand as a 24-year-old from Lomira

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office has identified the man found dead near a tree stand Saturday as 24-year-old Michael Kottke of Lomira.

The initial investigation showed Kottke had a gunshot wound from "what is believed to be an unintended discharge."

The 911 call came in at 8:28 p.m. Saturday from the area of Stumpf Road and Wild Goose Road in the Town of Oakfield. The person who made the call said Kottke was hunting in the area earlier that day.

The incident remains under investigation, according to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff.