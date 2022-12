FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A fire has closed all lanes on US 151 Northbound in Fond du Lac County.

According to WisDOT, the incident occurred at approximately 9:45 a.m., based on traffic cameras, it appears that a semi-truck caught fire causing the blockage.

The closure is expected to last two hours. US 151 northbound is closed at I-41.

There was no information on the cause of the fire or if there were any injuries.