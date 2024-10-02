Ripon community reacts to expected visit from Vice President Kamala Harris

RIPON (NBC 26) — Vice President Kamala Harris will make a campaign stop in Ripon on Thursday, according to the Fond du Lac County Democratic Party.

On Wednesday, crews were seen setting up tents and barriers on Ripon College Campus.

"It's kind of cool to see one of the presidential candidates here at our college," said Ripon College student Brandon Burge.

City Council member Mark Denkert said this is an opportunity to show the nation what Ripon has to offer.

"It's quite nice to have some of that attention come to our small town here and be able to see the national lens come and see what's going on here," Denkert said.

Others around town said the national attention is good for Ripon.

"I think it's great. I think it's going to create a bit of excitement around here that we're just not used to," said resident Tammy Guiterrez.

Ripon is known as the “Birthplace of the Republican Party” after several abolitionists met in what they called “the Little White Schoolhouse” to found a new political party.

"I'm on a preservation committee in Ripon and we think that's something very important to stand behind," said resident Billy Hutton.

Gutierrez, a Harris supporter, said coming to Ripon is a "bold" move.

"I think it's very exciting that a Democrat running on the Democratic ticket is coming to the birthplace of the Republican party," Guiterrez said.

I met several supporters of Harris' rival, Former President Donald Trump

"I would say I'm leaning towards Trump just for, or mainly, his tax cut," said Lane Barnes.

But Barnes, and many other supporters of Trump said they're to open the visit.

"I think it's important for the country just to know that she's out here visiting small towns," Barnes said.

Fond du Lac County Republican Party Chair Tim Bachleitner said the local party is "honored to welcome any national candidate who visits and campaigns in our community."

In a statement to NBC 26, Bachleitner said, in part, "We warmly welcome the Kamala Harris campaign to Ripon, Wisconsin, and we hope that during their time here, they can consider the vision of America that we hold dear. It is an America built on freedom, personal responsibility, and a respect for life at every stage."

More information on Harris’ visit will be shared by her campaign closer to the event.

