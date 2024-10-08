Ready to ride? Ripon City council considers expanding ATV/UTV operation hours

RIPON (NBC 26) — Ripon City Council is considering extending the hours that people can ride their ATVs or UTVs on city roads.

The hours are currently 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Riders are asking to extend that to 4:30 a.m. to midnight to accommodate shift workers driving to and from work.

Some neighbors are concerned about noise, while riders say the vehicles aren't louder than other vehicles.

Video shows both sides.

John Ernst said he loves riding his ATV and UTV around Ripon.

Right now, he can only ride it on city streets from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

But Ernst and other ATV and UTV riders in the city are trying to get those hours extended, starting at 4-30 in the morning and ending at midnight.

"So we can have the first shift, people who work at some of the largest companies here, be able to get to work, second and third shift be able to get home from work," Ernst said. "People spend, maybe, $20,000 on these and they should be able to use them."

But because of noise concerns, some people, like city council member Ellen Sorensen, said allowing the vehicles on the road during those hours could cause concern.

"I've heard from constituents that it is a concern as many people want to sleep late... they have one day a week on a Saturday to sleep late, and they're concerned about additional noise," Sorensen said.

Steve Hopp, President of the local “Country Road ATV/UTV riders” group, said the noise wouldn’t be louder than what’s already on the road.

"The noise is, is a very small issue, I think, compared to a Harley Davidson or some of your pickup trucks, semis," Hopp said.

Sorensen said it could be a tough decision for the council.

"So it's always a balancing test between people who are requesting an extension of something or an expansion of something, and those who feel that they've already compromised," Sorensen said.

The city council will vote on whether to expand the hours at their meeting Tuesday night.

