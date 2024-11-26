Police seeking help in identifying Fond du Lac armed robbery suspect

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Fond du Lac Police are seeking the community's help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.

Police say shortly before 8:45 p.m. Monday, a white man wearing a mask, black jacket, and grey sweatshirt went into Kool Quick Stop on Main Street, pointed a knife at the cashier, and demanded money. Police say the suspect then stole an undisclosed amount of money and left the store.

Police say nobody was hurt and the suspect was captured on surveillance cameras.

Fond du Lac Police Department

"We encourage anyone who recognizes the individual or has any information about the incident to contact us," Fond du Lac Chief of Police Aaron Goldstein said in a news release. "Your tips can make a significant difference in holding this individual responsible for their criminal actions last night.”

If you have information related to this incident, you are asked to call Fond du Lac Police at (920) 906-5555 or the Crime Alert line at (920) 322-3740. Callers can also request to remain anonymous.