Police searching for person of interest in Fond du Lac suspicious death

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Fond du Lac police say they're searching for a person of interest following the suspicious death of a woman on Tuesday night.

A temporary felony warrant has been issued for Annaka Winter, 20, according to police.

On Tuesday night, police said they responded to a car crash near West Follett and Main streets. The driver, police said, was unresponsive and later died. Police have now identified her as 33-year-old Ashley Calo of West Bend.

A 3-year-old was in the car and uninjured, according to police.

Police said to contact them with any information about Winter's whereabouts, but do not try to apprehend her.

Fond du Lac police can be reached at 920-906-5555.