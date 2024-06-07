Watch Now
Police say fire at Fond du Lac High School is suspicious

Fond du Lac Police Department
Police and firefighters are looking into what they're calling a suspicious fire at Fond du Lac High School.
Posted at 3:36 PM, Jun 07, 2024

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Police and firefighters are looking into what they're calling a suspicious fire at Fond du Lac High School.

The Fond du Lac Police Department says the fire happened on Wednesday shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Police are asking anyone who has information about the fire to contact Detective Lee Mikulec at (920) 322-3726 or the Crime Alert line at (920) 322-3740. Callers can also request to remain anonymous.

Police say there is a reward worth up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s). The Wisconsin Arson Tipline is 1-800-362-3005. Callers can also remain anonymous.

