Police officer controls fire in Fond du Lac, no injuries reported

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — The quick response by a police officer prevented further damage in a house fire in Fond du Lac late Friday morning, the Fond du Lac Fire Rescue said in a media release.

Firefighters say they were dispatched to the 400 block of N. Hickory St. just before noon for reports of a fire on the second floor of a home.

According to the media release, just prior to Fire Rescue arrival, the fire had been controlled by a City of Fond du Lac Police Officer using a portable fire extinguisher.

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue says that the quick action by the police officer prevented further damage to the home as it controlled the fire in its early stages.

No injuries were reported. The flames were brought under control within 5 minutes and no other structures were damaged, according to the release.

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue Fire Investigators are working to determine the cause and origin of the fire. They also would like to remind neighbors to be careful when using space heaters: "Please keep a wide area surrounding any space heater clear of any combustible items", advises Fond du Lac Fire Rescue.