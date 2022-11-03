Philly's On 4th GM in Fond du Lac near the 'Miracle Mile' known for selling huge winning lottery tickets

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (NBC 26) — Fond du Lac is known for its "Miracle Mile," a stretch of stores along South Main Street that have sold several big-time winning lottery tickets in the past.

Phil Moses, the general manager of Philly's On 4th — which technically isn't located along the "Miracle Mile" — used to work along the lucky stretch of road.

Moses says back in 1994, he sold a $6.5 million winning ticket at a store his parents used to own on the "Miracle Mile."

Kool Quick Stop on Main Street — formerly known as Ma and Pa's Grocery Express — is the place where Moses' son sold a winning ticket worth $208 million to 100 cheese workers in 2006.

"That was a nice, little hit," Moses said.

It seems like an ordinary neighborhood store, but Philly's on 4th is a hotspot, whether it's because people love the business, or they want to become instantly rich.

"I've come here all my life because I've always lived in this area," Conor Reilly said, who bought a Powerball ticket. "This is where we go for the lotto tickets."

Reilly's Powerball ticket costs him just $2, but it could make him a billionaire.

"I'm not going to hold my breath," Reilly said. "But, you can't win if you don't play."

Tyler Job People line up at Philly's On 4th in Fond du Lac to buy goods and/or lottery tickets.

Turns out people from all over the state want their shot at the $1.2 billion jackpot.

Moses says people from Green Bay, Madison, and Milwaukee are buying Powerball tickets at his store.

"Can always tell they look around, and they're like, 'is this the lucky place?,'" Moses said.

Well, arguably yes.

"We call it the Miracle on 4th Street," Moses said. "We're Philly's on 4th. Just kind of a little triangle that's had some million dollar winners. And we're looking to be the first billion dollar winner in Fond du Lac."

What would Reilly do if he won all of that money?

"Maybe we'll just go on vacation all the time," he said.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Moses says a couple months ago, his mother won the All or Nothing jackpot of $100,000.