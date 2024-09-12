Person mistaken for carrying gun into school, was actually carrying an umbrella, police say

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A person was mistaken for carrying a long gun into a Fond du Lac elementary school when in reality he was carrying a long umbrella, and the situation resulted in a large police presence.

Fond du Lac Police say they were called Thursday just before 10 a.m. for a report of a man dressed in black clothes with a bandana on his head carrying what appeared to be a long gun and a bag strapped around his shoulder. Police say the caller told them the man had just walked into the north entrance of Evans Elementary School.

When officers arrived, they quickly located the man. Police say the man was mistaken for carrying a weapon and was actually carrying a longer umbrella and a single-strapped pouch style bag.

Police say there wasn't any threat to school safety.

“I commend this citizen for immediately reporting the perceived threat and the Fond du Lac School District for initiating their protocols which allowed the FDLPD to respond, investigate and determine that the school was safe for everyone," Chief of Police Aaron Goldstein said. "The safety and security of our schools is a top priority.”

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office and Fond du Lac School District assisted the police department.

Police are not releasing any additional information at this time.