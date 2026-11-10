Pennsylvania-based university could acquire Marian University under new proposal

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Marian University could be acquired by a Catholic university in Pennsylvania under a proposed combination announced by the two schools.

Alvernia University, based in Reading, Pennsylvania, would acquire Marian as part of a plan university leaders say is intended to strengthen both institutions while preserving Marian’s identity and Catholic mission.

Under the proposal, sponsorship of Marian University would transfer from the Congregation of Sisters of St. Agnes to the Bernardine Franciscan Sisters, which founded Alvernia.

Marian was founded by the Congregation of Sisters of St. Agnes in 1936 and has served Fond du Lac and the surrounding area for 90 years.

University leaders say combining the institutions could allow them to share resources and expertise while expanding opportunities for students.

Marian President Aaron Sadoff said finding a partner that shared the university’s Catholic values and commitment to Fond du Lac was important as leaders considered Marian’s future.

“We believe Alvernia shares that commitment, and we are excited about the possibilities ahead for our students, faculty, staff, alumni, and the communities we serve,” Sadoff said in a statement.

The acquisition is not yet finalized. University leaders say it remains subject to additional discussions and several institutional, canonical, regulatory and accrediting approvals.

While that process continues, the universities said there will be no immediate changes to Marian’s academic programs, tuition, employment, athletics, campus operations or student experience.

Additional details are expected to be released as the process moves forward.