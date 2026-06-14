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Passenger seriously injured in motorcycle crash in Fond du Lac County

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Burke, Amy
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TOWN OF FOREST (NBC 26) — A 44‑year‑old Fond du Lac woman was seriously injured Friday evening after falling from a motorcycle in the Town of Forest, according to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said it received a 911 call around 6:25 p.m. reporting the crash on County Highway T near County Highway W.

Investigators determined the motorcycle was traveling west on County Highway T when the passenger fell off. The operator, a 54‑year‑old Fond du Lac man, stopped and rendered aid. He was not injured.

The passenger was flown by ThedaStar to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center–Neenah for treatment. Neither the operator nor the passenger was wearing a helmet.

Speed and alcohol were not factors, and the crash remains under investigation, deputies said.

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