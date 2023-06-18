'Paradise Lost' from Australia found at Fond du Lac Library

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — The Fond du Lac public library recently found an unexpected book return.

When library employees checked the book return drop over Memorial Day weekend, they found a book from Australia was mysteriously placed in their book drop. The book, Paradise Lost by J.A. Jance, was from the Richmond-Upper Regional Library in New South Wales, Australia.

“We contacted the library in Australia and asked them about the status of the book and whether they wanted it back or not,” Fond du Lac Public Library Director Jon Mark Bolthouse said. “We found that the book had been withdrawn from their collection and so it was no longer part of their collection. They had it available for people at a train station in their town of casino, New South Wales, and that somehow went from the train station to the library.”

The library is planning on selling the book at the Chapter 52 Lookstore in Fond du Lac, so it can move on to its next adventure!

