FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — One person was injured in an early morning crash in Fond du Lac County Friday.

According to the Fond du Lac Sheriff's Office, they received a call of a single motor vehicle crash on CTH W north of Johnsburg in the Township of Calumet at 1:58 a.m.

The sheriff's office said they found a man near the crashed vehicle, who was flown to ThedaCare hospital.

This investigation is ongoing.