One person dead in Fond du Lac County Crash

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 61-year-old Fond du Lac woman is dead after a crash in the Town of Friendship Monday afternoon, according to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff’s office said at about 1:00 p.m., the woman was driving an SUV northbound on Lakeshore Drive (also known as Highway 45) when the car crossed the center lane and hit a box truck going south, which was driven by 51-year-old Appleton man.

The sheriff’s office said the Fond du Lac woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the Appleton man was treated on scene and released with minor injuries.

Lakeshore Drive was closed for several hours following the crash.

Kaye Brunet said the crash happened just outside her house.

"I was in the house and all the sudden I heard what I thought was an explosion." Brunet said "This is not something I ever want to see again or be around.. We’ve been here about 60 years and I’ve never seen an accident like this."

The sheriff’s office is withholding the victim’s name at this time and said the crash is under investigation.