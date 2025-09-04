Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One in custody after traffic stop leads to discovery of more than 2 pounds of marijuana in Fond du Lac

Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office
FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Deputies are still looking for one suspect after taking a man into custody after a traffic stop lead to the discovery of 2.3 pounds of marijuana.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, a deputy made a traffic stop around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday in a Walmart parking lot. While talking to the people in the car the driver put it in gear and drove off. After a brief chase, the deputy lost sight of the car, ending the chase.

A short while later the car was discovered abandoned behind Pick'n Save on West Johnson Street. Deputies and Fond du Lac police officers set up a perimeter in the area. Because Sabish Middle School was nearby, it was placed into lockdown while officers search the area using a K9 unit.

The K9 unit found the passenger and he was taken into custody at the Courtyard Apartments. He is a 28-year-old man from Fond du Lac. They were not able to track the other suspect. The lockdown was lifted and officers remained in the area as a precaution.

During the investigation the Sheriff's Office recovered a backpack thrown from the car. The backpack contained 2.3 pounds of marijuana.

The Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the incident.

