Oh my gourd: Fond du Lac farmer takes giant pumpkin to global competition

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A Fond du Lac County farmer is taking his giant pumpkin to a global competition.

At this weekend's Stillwater Harvest Fest in Minnesota, Jim Ford will be one of the farmers participating in a giant pumpkin weigh-off to see whose pumpkin is the heaviest.

Ford currently holds the state record for the heaviest pumpkin at 2,551 pounds.

As for how he's able to grow huge pumpkins, he says the key is to grow it early, and keep it healthy.

"It's just like a little baby," Ford said. "We don't want them too hot. We don't want them too cold. We want them just right."

The world record for heaviest pumpkin is 2,819 pounds, which was recently set by twin brothers in England.

While Ford acknowledges he likely won't break the world record this weekend, he still says it's possible.