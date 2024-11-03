Oakfield students honor veterans by cleaning headstones at Avoca Cemetery

Oakfield High School’s National Honors Society students honored veterans by cleaning headstones at Avoca Cemetery, giving back to past generations

The event was led by student Maddie Meredith, who emphasized the importance of continuing acts of service for the next generation.

The cleanup allows families and friends visiting the cemetery to have a respectful, clean space to remember their loved ones, especially with Veterans Day approaching.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Fond du Lac County, WI – Students from Oakfield High School’s National Honors Society are honoring veterans in a unique way—by cleaning headstones at Avoca Cemetery. The group gathered from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, scrubbing and restoring grave markers to pay tribute to those who served.

“These kids have hearts of gold, and they are ready to serve,” said Molly Liebelt, District Assessment Coordinator and Curriculum Advisor.

The effort was led by Maddie Meredith, President of the National Honors Society at Oakfield High School. She says the group’s motivation stems from a sense of responsibility to the generations that came before.

“There’s always been good people out here doing things for us when we were younger. That shouldn’t stop us from doing things for the next generation as well,” Meredith said.

Avoca Cemetery is the final resting place for hundreds of veterans. National Honors Society member Ryan Vielbig said even small acts of service like cleaning headstones make a difference. “They all are important for their own reasons, so it’s good to give back, even if it’s just as simple as cleaning their graves,” she said.

Mackenzie Liebelt, another Oakfield High Student and member of the National Honors Society, emphasized the importance of maintaining a respectful space for those visiting loved ones. “When they come here and try to connect with their loved ones, they can have a nice clean space to do it,” she said.

With Veterans Day approaching on November 11, communities across the area continue to find ways to honor local heroes. For more updates on Veterans Day events, continue to visit our website at NBC26.com.

