North Fond du Lac resident arrested for OWI, minors in the car

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 33-year-old North Fond du Lac resident was arrested for operating while impaired with a minor after causing three crashes in the area of East Scott Street and Roosevelt Street in Fond du Lac.

The Fond du Lac Police Department released that Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue responded to a report of a traffic accident with injuries on April 12 at 7:14 a.m. Upon arrival, officials found a 33-year-old North Fond du Lac female who was pinned inside her vehicle.

Fond du Lac Police Department

While investigating the crash, FDLPD Officers received a report of another crash at the intersection of Scott Street and North Main Street. It was determined that both accident locations were related.

The suspect vehicle, driven by the 33-year-old female struck one vehicle in the area of Scott Street and Main Street and continued eastbound for half a mile and crashed into a pick-up truck, pushing it into the path of another vehicle causing a third crash in the area of East Scott Street and Roosevelt Street.

Fond du Lac Police Department

Inside the suspect vehicle were two passengers ages 12 and 14. The driver and the passengers were transported to SSM Health St. Agnes Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Speed and impairment appear to be factors in the accidents. The suspect was assessed by an FDLPD Drug Recognition Expert Officer and was arrested for Operating While Impaired with a Minor, first offense, and several other traffic violations.

An investigation into the incident remains active.