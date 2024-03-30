North Fond du Lac Police Officer will not face criminal charges regarding officer-involved shooting

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (NBC 26) — A North Fond du Lac police officer made a traffic stop last month that turned deadly. We now have more on what happened that day, and the update on the investigation into the officer's actions.



The Winnebago County District Attorney's office says a North Fond du Lac police officer will not face charges in connection to a deadly shooting, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

The State Department of Justice also released police body and squad camera video from that night.

Investigators say on February 2nd North Fond du Lac police Sergeant Bryce LaLuzerne pulled Lawrence Drennan over but Drennan drove away.

"Don't put it in drive, don't leave, (call over radio) stop! Stop!" Sergeant LaLuzerne can be heard saying in body cam footage.

Investigators say while LaLuzerne chased him, Drennan called 9-1-1 and told dispatch:

"If they stop me, I got a gun in here and I'm gonna start shooting."

Officials say Fond du Lac sheriff's deputies helped stop Drennan's car near interstate-41 and County Road Z.

Then they say, he got out and walked toward officers.

"Put it down! What do you have in your hands? Put it down!" Sergeant LaLuzerne called to Drennan, "Buddy this is not a big deal-relax! Relax! Show me your hands!”!

Drennan then returned to his car but once again got out and approached officers.

"Let’s talk about this let’s talk about this,” Sergeant LaLuzerne called to Drennan.

LaLuzerne fired twice, hitting Drennan, who later died.

The District Attorney says LaLuzerne's actions were not an unjustified criminal act.

I did reach out to the North Fond du Lac police department, the Department of Justice, and Drennan's family for comment, but did not receive a reply.