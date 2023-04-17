North Fond du Lac Police investigate shots fired incident

NORTH FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — The North Fond du Lac Police Department is continuing an investigation into a shots fired incident that occurred in the Lighthouse Point Mobile Home Community on Sunday, April 16 at around 1:17 p.m.

In a release, police received several 911 calls reporting seven to twelve gunshots fired in rapid succession. Responding officers located 9mm shell casings in the roadway on Swan Drive west of Prospect Avenue.

Officers did not locate any injuries or property damage from the gunfire, a Sawn Drive resident supplied officials security video that showed a late-model gray pickup truck involved in the incident.

Police say they observed the suspect vehicle driving on Scott Street at approximately 6:30 p.m. North Fond du Lac PD, FDLPD and deputies from the Fond du Lac Coutny Sheriff's Office were able to stop the vehicle.

A 24-year-old Fond du Lac woman was driving the truck and was detained for questioning. It was determined by police that she was not involved in the original shots fired incident and was released from custody.

The incident remains under investigation, further details have not been released.

