Nonprofits make year-end push after holidays

FOND DU LAC — Christmas is often called the “season of giving.” But for many nonprofits, the push to raise donations doesn’t end on Dec. 25.

This is especially true for the Fond du Lac Salvation Army, which had to cancel its kettle bell-ringing on the three days leading up to Christmas because of hazardous weather conditions.

Fond du Lac Salvation Army Director of Community Resource Development Connie Millard said this was a major blow to the campaign, which raises money for the Salvation Army’s food pantry, warming shelter, and other year-round services.

“That's what makes the fact that our kettle stalled at the end of the year so much more heartbreaking to us, because we know how it impacts families,” Millard said.

The Salvation Army extended its kettle campaign after Christmas—until Dec. 31—to make up for that lost time.

“[People] want to go ahead and share some of what they have with those in their community that they know may otherwise go without,” Millard said. “So they look for the kettles. And this year, they were not there on those incredibly important days to us. And so as a result, our kettle totals have really really reflect that missed opportunity.”

But the Salvation Army isn’t the only organization making a year-end push for donations after the holidays.

Amber Kilawee, executive director of the Fond du Lac United Way, said they are working to meet their goals before the end of the year.

“Honestly, we have to reach our goal,” Kilawee said. “Because we have notified our agency partners—there are 22 agency partners—we've already notified our partners for their funding for next year, so that they can budget for it as they go into 2023.”

Kilawee said donations may go down after the holidays, but urges people to give even small amounts.

"We know that after the end of the year, you know, folks are like ‘Okay, on to the next thing, we're in the new year.' And so it's really, really important to in these last couple of days to consider a year-end gift," Kilawee said.

These nonprofits say even as the calendar changes, their missions continue.

“Just because our kettles disappear, we certainly do not,” Millard said. “We are here day in and day out serving.”

Salvation Army donations can be made on their website, or by sending a check to Fond du Lac Salvation Army at 237 N Macy St, Fond du Lac, WI 54935. The organization is looking to raise an additional $50,000.

United Way donations can be made on their website, or sending a check to Fond du Lac Area United Way at 74 S. Main St, Suite 201, Fond du Lac, WI 54935.