No injuries after explosion in Fond du Lac home

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — No one was injured after an explosion in the living room of a home in Fond du Lac on late Wednesday night, according to Fond du Lac Fire Rescue.

Officials say they were dispatched just after 11:30 p.m. of Wednesday for reports of an explosion in the living room of a home in Fond du Lac. Firefighters found that a lithium ion battery that had been charging in the living room overheated and caused a thermal runaway.

The fire was extinguished by the resident. The flames caused damage to the floor and wall area, but no injuries were reported.

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue reminds neighbors of key safety requirements when using lithium ion batteries to prevent incidents: