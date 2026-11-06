No injuries after driver rear-ends school bus in Fond du Lac County

TOWN OF FRIENDSHIP (NBC 26) — No one was injured after a school bus carrying 35 students was rear-ended Friday morning in the Town of Friendship.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office says the bus was stopped on Lakeshore Drive with its red warning lights activated when a 17-year-old driver failed to stop and struck the back of the bus.

All students and occupants in the car escaped uninjured.

The driver of the passenger car has been cited for failing to stop for a school bus and following too closely.

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