New year, new chief: Waupun searches for next police chief

Waupun is looking for a new police chief after their previous chief left in December.

Two Fond du Lac County police departments: will get a new police chief in the new year: Waupun and North Fond du Lac.

Officer Jeremy Rasch is currently serving as the Waupun Police Department interim chief after his colleague and friend former chief Scott Louden left the department in early December after six years.

“It does take a toll on people,” Rasch said. “So, Scott left our agency and he's in a good place, and he's got a couple of really good opportunities that are being afforded to him.”

The community is now starting the process of looking for a replacement.

First, the police and fire commission, which is made up of community leaders appointed by the mayor, will start looking at internal candidates.

“What that will look like, is they are meeting with employees from the department saying what they want in their next police chief,” Rasch said.

Rasch said he will be one of those candidates.

“I care for the people here,” Rasch said. “I want them to succeed, and I consider them a part of my family.”

But Rasch said he thinks others in the department could do the job well.

“There are other qualified people that could handle the position and be successful in my opinion,” Rasch said.

If the commission isn’t able to select an internal candidate by February, they’ll then look outside the department for applicants.

The police and fire commission will also hold community forums to get public input on the process, and Rasch said a new chief will likely be selected by the spring.

