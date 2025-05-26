Negligent discharge of a rifle damages home in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A negligent discharge of a rifle inside of a home resulted in property damage to a neighboring home in the 100 block of Central Avenue in Fond Du Lac, according to Fond du Lac police.

Just before 8:50 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to the area of Central Avenue and Morris Street after a homeowner reported a loud noise and damage to their home and its windows.

Police say officers found evidence that a bullet traveled from a neighboring residence, striking the caller's home.

Officers weren't able to contact the occupant of the suspect house at first, prompting the deployment of drones to ensure the safety of anyone inside the house, police say. The suspect contacted dispatch shortly after and cooperated with officers, admitting to the negligent discharge of a rifle within his house.

No injuries were reported and police say no further details are available at this time.

Chief Aaron Goldstein with the Fond du Lac Police Department stated: “Firearm safety is non-negotiable. Accidental discharges, particularly when handling or cleaning firearms can have serious or even life-threatening consequences. Following fundamental safety rules, such as treating every firearm as if it’s loaded, pointing the muzzle in a safe direction, and keeping your finger off the trigger helps prevent tragic, avoidable accidents.”