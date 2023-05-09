Nationwide arrest warrants requested for Fond du Lac shooting suspects

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Nationwide arrest warrants have been requested for suspects connected to a Fond du Lac shooting incident that killed one and injured two.

The Fond du Lac Police Department released on Tuesday that a homicide investigation remains ongoing and active with significant developments being made from interviews, tips and reviews of various video recordings.

Antonio K. Johnston, 17, and Parise E. Laryy Jr., 14, are wanted in connection to a shootingthat killed 20-year-old Tatyanna Zech and injured an 18-year-old and 49-year-old.

Fond du Lac Police Department Detectives released they submitted a request to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney's Office for nationwide arrest warrants for the locating and securing of both suspects.

Through the investigation, FDLPD Detectives learned that the two injured victims were not connected with the shooting. Police said the 49-year-old man was sleeping upstairs inside his apartment when a stray bullet entered the apartment, striking him and critically wounding him at the time.

Additionally, police said that the 18-year-old, who is the son of the 49-year-old, was downstairs inside the apartment and a stray bullet grazed his leg.

Both men are in stable condition.

“The investigative efforts and inter-agency collaboration of FDLPD Detectives and Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office Detectives is vital to holding violent offenders who chose to put our community at risk responsible for their criminal actions here," FDLPD Chief Aaron Goldstein said. "FDLPD will not rest until they are found and in custody.”

Those with information related to this incident or believe they may have information, are asked to contact Detective Nick Hahn at 920-322-3721, nhahn@fdl.wi.gov or use the Crime Alert line at 920-322-3740, where callers can request to remain anonymous.

Additional information has not been released.