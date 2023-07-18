Mt. Calvary nursing facility closing

SSM Health is closing its skilled nursing facility Villa Loretto in Mount Calvary after 58 years.

In a statement to NBC 26, the hospital system cited a decreased demand for skilled nursing beds in Mount Calvary and the facility's aging physical plant.

SSM Health will be consolidating its skilled nursing operations to St. Francis home in Fond du Lac—about 14 miles away from Villa Loretto.

"We believe that residents will benefit from St Francis Home's state-of-the-art services, including its 24-hour nursing care and inpatient physical rehabilitation unit thanks to its direct attachment to St. Agnes Hospital,” the hospital system said in a statement.

SSM Health says they are working with people who live in Villa Loretto and their loved ones to relocate them to St. Francis home or another nearby location.

The hospital system says employees at Villa Loretto were invited to transition to jobs at St. Francis home or another of their facilities.

Villa Loretto will stay open until all people that live there are relocated.

Assisted living facilities at the adjacent Villa Rosa and the petting zoo at Cristo Rey Ranch will remain open.