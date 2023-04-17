Motorcyclist crashes into guardrail, dies from injuries

NORTH FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 33-year-old Town of Friendship man was killed when he lost control of his motorcycle, striking a guardrail in North Fond du Lac.

Police and North Fond du Lac Fire & EMS reported they responded to North Pioneer Road north of the Winnebago Street intersection at 12:29 a.m. Saturday, for a report of a serious crash.

Driving a 2004 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, the man was traveling southbound on North Pioneer Road when he failed to negotiate a curve. Officers on scene said the motorcycle skidded across the roadway and crashed into the guardrail on the east side of North Pioneer Road.

The motorcycle driver was treated and transported to SSM Health St. Agnes Hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Both lanes of North Pioneer Road between Winnebago Street and Park Ridge Lane were closed for over an hour while the scene was cleared.

Initial investigations indicate that speed, drive inexperience, and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash. The driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.