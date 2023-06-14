Mercury Marine experiences IT security issue, some shifts paused

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — There are more than 4,000 employees at Mercury Marine in Fond du Lac, but some of them were not at work today.

Mercury Marine’s parent company Brunswick Corporation confirmed that the company is experiencing an IT security issue and a spokesperson for the company said that some shifts were paused, but all salary workers who work in the office or remotely worked today.

One employee who wishes to remain anonymous said they were told by their supervisor not to come into work for three days in a row because of the IT security issue. The employee does not know when they will work again.

Brunswick Corporation has not confirmed at this time how long the pause will continue, what caused the security issue and which operations it affects, nor whether the employees affected by the pause will be paid for the shifts they missed.

A representative for the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Union-- which represents Mercury Marine workers-- says the union is working with Brunswick Corporation to address these questions.

