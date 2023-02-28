Mercury Marine earns 'zero waste to landfill' designation

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — The Mercury Marine distribution center in Fond du Lac recently earned its “zero waste to landfill” designation with standards set by the U.S. Zero Waste Business Council.

While this doesn't mean the facility literally generates zero waste, it does mean that less than 10% of the waste generated ends up in landfills. The rest is recycled. The plant streamlined its recycling by dividing it into groups and placing drop boxes around the building, where it is then transported to a recycling plant.

This is one of five Mercury Marine facilities to earn this designation, but Mercury Marine Manager of Material Control Andrew Bores said the company is looking to go further and by 2025, have half of the corporation’s distribution centers be “zero waste to landfill.”

Bores said the company says it does annual audits to make sure they’re staying in the 90% recycling range.

“I think the big thing is trying to lessen our impact on the environment and lessen the dependence on landfill waste.”

