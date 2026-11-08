Menasha woman faces felony charges after 107 mph chase ends in crash in Fond du Lac County

A 31-year-old Menasha woman is facing felony charges after leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit in Fond du Lac County early Sunday morning.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was stationary in the median on Interstate 41 near Lost Arrow Road in the Town of Byron at around 8:00 a.m. on November 8, 2026. The deputy clocked a southbound vehicle traveling at 107 mph in a posted 70 mph zone.

When the deputy activated emergency lights and sirens, the driver refused to yield and continued at a high rate of speed. The two-mile pursuit ended when the driver exited onto U.S. 151, ran a red traffic signal and crashed into a ditch line near the northbound I-41 on-ramp.

Additional deputies arrived at the scene to conduct a high-risk traffic stop. The lone occupant, a female driver, exited the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported, and no patrol or civilian vehicles were damaged during the incident. The driver was booked into custody on charges of felony fleeing and eluding, operating while under the influence (OWI) and multiple traffic citations.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

_________________________________

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

