Marian University remembers student who passed Saturday

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Marian University is coming together to mourn the loss of 20-year-old student Johanna Schultz with a vigil Tuesday evening.

Friends and faculty remember Johanna as a bright, gentle, hardworking student who was always uplifting those around her.

“She was just super engaging, just warm, bright, intelligent,” Johanna’s professor David Washkoviak said.

Washkoviak said he’s also known Johanna’s mother for several years and is praying for her family.

“When you come from a really good family, which she did, and have, you know, a great future, which she did, and have the business success and academic success, which she did, you just don't ever expect this outcome,” Washkoviak said. “And I think that's what's jarring to the university as a whole.”

According to the university, Johanna was a double major in business administration/healthcare administration and marketing, and an entrepreneur with a jewelry business. She worked at a boutique owned by her family and Washkoviak said her best friend was her mom.

Her mother Kristen Schultz said in a Facebook post, “We are keeping our faith strong and our memories alive but our hearts are aching, sometimes more than we can handle. Thank you for all those that have reached out to us. The support has been amazing.”

Vice President of Student Life and Diversity Dr. Joshua Clary said that at a smaller university like Marian, they find healing in togetherness.

"In times of trouble, we have to lean on each other and understand that what we're experiencing is not in isolation, the other people are experiencing this as well, and that is relief that you're not alone,” Clary said.

The university had counselors at the vigil who are available to students during the week.

“Grief is such a difficult emotion and every student processes it through differently,” SSM Health Counselor Terra Bratz said. “We can offer group support for those that might be interested, or otherwise individuals that want to give us a call and schedule an appointment.”

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, deputies found her in an Omro apartment Saturday after authorities had an armed standoff with a 22-year-old man.

He has not been charged in her death, but was arrested for Recklessly Endangering Safety. Deputies are not releasing the suspect's name until he appears in court.

Deputies said on Saturday that they were still investigating what led to the death.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department.

Those looking to support Johanna's family can donate to a GoFundme that benefits her parents.