Marian University in Fond du Lac freezing tuition rates for returning students next academic year

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Marian University in Fond du Lac announced a new program Wednesday that will freeze tuition rates for returning students during the 2025-26 academic year.

The university says the initiative, called The Marian Promise, will also give a two-year tuition guarantee for freshman and transfer students enrolling for next academic year. Those new undergraduates will have their tuition rate locked in for the 2025-26 and 2026-27 academic year.

“The past years have been difficult financially in many ways,” Marian University President Aaron Sadoff said in a news release. “The initiative provides financial predictability for our students and their families in an unpredictable world.”

Campus leaders say the Marian Promise program was approved by the university's board of trustees in October. They say the purpose of the program is to stabilize tuition costs, ease financial planning, and strengthen enrollment and retention.

Leaders say the initiative is part of Marian's strategic planning process. The full strategic plan is set to be announced in early 2025.

“As we move forward with our strategic plan, we’re proud to introduce the Marian Promise to invest in our students’ futures,” Marian University Board of Trustees Chair David Klumpyan said in the release. “This initiative reflects our commitment to making a Marian education accessible and affordable for students, allowing them to focus on their academic and personal growth.”