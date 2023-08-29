Man who allegedly crashed into Verizon store loses attempt to lower bond

Benjamin Ayer allegedly drove his car into a Verizon store in Fond du Lac in April, injuring several people.

Ayer is being held on $300,000 bond, but his attorney Scott Ceman argued that amount is too much and requested it be lower to $25,000-$50,000.

Judge Andrew Christenson disagreed, keeping the original bond amount.

Benjamin Ayer, who is charged with crashing his car into a Fond du Lac Verizon Store in April, was in court Monday.

Ayer has been charged with recklessly endangering safety, possession of THC, and injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle. He’s being held on $300,000 bond, but his attorney Scott Ceman attempted to get his bond lowered in court Monday.

Ayer allegedly huffed duster spray before driving into the store, but Ceman argued that the initial bond was too much for the offense. He said Ayer has been complying with the terms of the bond by seeking treatment for addiction and removing aerosol cans from his home. Ceman said Ayer’s parents would be able to raise between $25,000 to $50,00 and argued the bond should be lowered to that range.

Judge Andrew Christenson found that due in large part to the seriousness of the charges, the original bail should remain.

“There is a lengthy term of possible confinement if found guilty of felony charges, and with that, $300,000 bench bail remains appropriate, I will deny the request to lower it," Christenson said.

Ayer is due back in court for a motion hearing on October 3.