Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl

Margaret Cahill
FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A man who paid his girlfriend to sexually assault the woman's daughter was sentenced to 40 years in prison in a Fond du Lac County courthouse on Thursday.

In June, Juan Carlos Rocha Meija entered a no contest plea to first-degree child sexual assault.

On Thursday, Judge Laura Lavey also ordered Mejia to spend 20 years on extended supervision upon his release.

Prosecutors said Mejia blindfolded, tied up, and suffocated the 12-year-old before she escaped to a nearby home where a neighbor called police.

The girl's mother, Elia Antonio, is also charged in connection to the assault, and her sentencing hearing is happening now in Fond du Lac County. We will update this article with more information as it is available.

