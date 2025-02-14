Man sentenced to 21 months in prison for driving through Verizon store in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Benjamin Ayer, the man convicted for crashing a car into a Verizon Wireless store in Fond du Lac in April 2023, was sentenced to 21 months in prison and 11 years of probation on Thursday.

Ayer appeared before a judge at the Fond du Lac County courthouse on Friday afternoon for a sentencing hearing.

The defendant was convicted on Jan. 2 for intoxicated use of a controlled substance (marijuana) causing great bodily harm, four counts of second degree reckless endangering safety, operating while intoxicated causing injury, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of Tetrahydrocannabinols.

He was sentenced 11 years of probation and 12 months of conditional jail for the use of a vehicle with controlled substance in blood (great bodily harm) count, with an additional 9 months of conditional jail for operating while intoxicated causing injury.

Additionally, Ayer will serve 100 hours of community service per year of probation.

According to investigators, Ayer admitted that he'd been huffing air duster before the crash. Marijuana, police say, was also found in his car.

Police say six people were injured and one person had to be flown with life-threatening injuries to the hospital.