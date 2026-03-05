Man convicted in TikTok-inspired arson sentenced to 7 years in prison

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A young Menasha man convicted of setting a local congressman’s office on fire after learning of a possible TikTok ban was sentenced to seven years in prison on Thursday.

Caiden Stachowicz, 20, appeared in court in Fond du Lac County for a sentencing hearing Thursday morning. He was sentenced to seven years in prison and seven years of extended supervision with conditions, including no contact with Rep. Glenn Grothman.

According to a criminal complaint, Stachowicz set fire to Congressman Glenn Grothman’s office in Fond du Lac in January 2025 because the Republican wanted TikTok to be sold by its Chinese owner, ByteDance.

Stachowicz told police that he was not hoping anyone would be inside the building and that he did not want to harm Congressman Grothman or anyone else, according to the complaint.

Stachowicz was originally charged with arson, terrorist threat, attempted burglary, and criminal damage to property in January of 2025. Shortly after initial charges were filed, the terrorist threat charge was dropped.

In November of 2025, prosecutors and the defense reached a plea agreement. Stachowicz pleaded no contest to felony arson and was found guilty. The remaining charges were dismissed.

“Political violence isn’t a Republican or Democrat issue, it’s an American issue," Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney stated on Thursday. "It must be taken seriously to protect our Democratic Republic and ensure that the best of America are willing to step up and serve their communities and our country. We hope this sentence acts as a deterrent to others and lets those that serve us know they will be protected.”

