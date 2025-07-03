Man convicted in New Year's Eve hit-and-run in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — Jatziel Pabon Encarnacion, the man charged in a crash on New Year’s Eve where prosecutors say he dragged another teen's body for three miles in his car, was convicted on Wednesday, court records show.

Encarnacion pleaded no contest and was found guilty of a felony count of hit-and-run involving injury and a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving causing bodily harm.

He also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of person duty to aid/report crime.

Encarnacion was charged from an incident in where drinking before leaving a party on New Year’s Eve in Fond du Lac County, hitting 19-year-old Taya Grimes in the road, and then dragging her body with his car for three miles.

Police say Grimes was later found dead.

A date for a sentencing hearing is not yet listed on court records.