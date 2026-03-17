Man convicted in Fond du Lac hatchet attack faces up to 105 years in prison

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A Ripon man has been convicted of attempted homicide and sexual assault stemming from a June 2025 hatchet attack, the Fond du Lac County district attorney announced Tuesday.

Hayden L. Daffinson pleaded guilty to three charges (attempted first-degree homicide, first-degree sexual assault and mayhem) in Fond du Lac County Circuit Court.

Bond was revoked and sentencing is scheduled for June 29 at 10 a.m. before Judge Anthony Nehls.

District Attorney Eric J. Toney said the crimes carried a domestic abuse enhancer.

“Violence against women has no place in our society and we will stand with survivors to fight for justice and protect women in our communities,” Toney said in a news release.

Daffinson faces up to 105 years in prison and 35 years of extended supervision. Counts 4 through 8 in the criminal complaint were dismissed but read in, meaning the judge can consider them during sentencing.

The case was investigated by the City of Fond du Lac Police Department and prosecuted by Toney.

According to a criminal complaint, the attacker and the victim were in a relationship for several months and were living together for about a month. The victim decided to end the relationship with Daffinson about a week prior to the attack.

The complaint states Daffinson was coming over to the victim's home on the day of the attack to retrieve his belongings. He showed up with a backpack and attacked the victim with a hatchet, while attempting to sexually assault her.

The victim was struck by the hatchet approximately 25 times or more, according to the complaint.