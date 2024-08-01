Man convicted in FDL deadly drunk driving crash sentenced to 28 years in prison, victim's family asks for help

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Brian Sippel of Oshkosh was sentenced to 28 years in prison for charges, including homicide, stemming from a deadly drunk driving crash in January 2023.

The state said Sippel had a .167 BAC and was driving his truck at a high rate of speed when he crashed into another car.

One man died and his wife was critically injured as a result of the crash.

The victim's family says they're struggling financially and are asking for the public's help.

Prosecutors said Sippel crashed his truck at high speed into Mike and Julie Hoffman’s car on the evening of January 14, 2023.

Mike Hoffman died of his injuries, and Julie Hoffman was critically injured.

Sippel's defense attorney said he had been drinking prior to the crash and blacked out.

Sippel was charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol content in Mike Hoffman's death, and injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle for Julie Hoffman's injuries.

He had two previous DUI charges before this crash.

He pleaded no contest to the charges.

The victims' family and friends gave emotional testimony at a sentencing hearing Wednesday.

Julie Hoffman said she was hospitalized for three months after the accident and doctors said it's a miracle she's still alive.

“My husband will be missed and I will never be the same," Hoffman said.

In court, Sippel expressed remorse for his actions.

"I want the Hoffman family to know that I am very sorry," Sippel said.

A judge decided that Sipplel will serve 28 years in prison and 15 years extended supervision in this case.

Julie Hoffman and her family said they’re struggling to pay medical bills, and are asking for the public’s assistance in a GoFundMe.

Julie and Mike Hoffman's brother-in-law and their son Caleb shared statements after the sentencing hearing.

Julie and Mike Hoffman's brother-in-law and their son Caleb shared statements after the sentencing hearing.