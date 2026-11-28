FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A man was airlifted to a hospital Saturday morning after a single-vehicle rollover crash that left him trapped inside his vehicle.

According to Fond du Lac Fire Rescue, emergency crews responded to the 200 block of Rose Avenue around 8:50 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28.

When firefighters arrived, they found an overturned vehicle with a man trapped inside. Crews stabilized the vehicle and worked to free the driver while providing medical care.

Due to the severity of his injuries, emergency personnel requested a ThedaStar medical helicopter.

Paramedics took the man to the helipad at St. Agnes Hospital, where he was then airlifted to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in serious condition.

No firefighters or other civilians were injured in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.