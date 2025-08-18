Lightning strike causes house fire in Fond du Lac County

TOWNSHIP OF CALUMET — A lightning strike caused a fire in a Fond du Lac County home Monday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office.

A homeowner at N9995 County Highway G in the Township of Calumet called 911 around 1:14 p.m. Monday to report that a lighting strike had starteda fire in the bathroom of the residence.

Upon arrival, deputies observed smoke emanating from the roof of the residence. An initial investigation determined that the fire was contained to one corner of the home.

The homeowner, who was present at the time of the incident, reported hearing a loud bang followed by a flickering of the home’s electrical system. Upon further inspection, the homeowner discovered that the bathroom light fixtures were not functioning and noticed smoke coming from a vent in the bathroom.

All occupants were able to get out of the home and that there were no injuries resulting from the lightning strike or the fire.

