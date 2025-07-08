Judge says 'Halloween Killer' will stay in mental health facility

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A Fond du Lac judge on Tuesday denied a bid to reconsider the release of Gerald Turner, dubbed the "Halloween Killer."

Turner was previously convicted of murder and sentenced to more than 38 years behind bars in connection with the death of 9-year-old Lisa Ann French.

Turner was released from prison in 2018, then immediately sent to the secure, state-run mental health facility in Mauston.

Since then, Turner and prosecutors have been involved in an ongoing legal battle to keep Turner committed.

French was killed on Halloween night in Fond du Lac in 1973. An autopsy revealed she died of shock after Turner, her neighbor, sexually assaulted her.

Weeks after the little girl went missing, her naked body was found inside of a plastic garbage bag tossed in a farm field about four miles from the city.

Another plastic bag found nearby contained her clothing.