'It's extremely stressful': Fond du Lac housing study reveals need for more housing, particularly for seniors

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — In Fond du Lac's first housing study, the city found a housing shortage among all demographics. But, seniors face particular challenges.

This was Fond du Lac's first housing study.

The study found a need for more housing across all demographics.

The study found that seniors were particularly cost-burdened by housing.

Video shows what the city and neighbors are saying.

Fond du Lac senior Dell Thill said he lives on a fixed income, and he’s felt the pinch of high costs.

"I'd say rent is going up, and it's way too high, and it's probably, owning a house is too high, too," Thill said.

Shane Strook, another Fond du Lac senior living on social security, said he agrees.

"It's extremely stressful," Strook said.

This fall, the city conducted its first first housing study.

"It really showed that we really needed housing at all levels, at all demographics," said Fond du Lac Community Development Director Dyann Benson.

Benson said the group most most burdened by housing costs is seniors.

"They live on a fixed income, and so as housing costs have gone up, and that's been across the nation, it's not surprising that they're the most impacted," Benson said.

The study found that 60 percent of seniors who rent and 25 percent of seniors who own their home are cost-burdened, which means that 30% of their income goes towards housing costs.

Benson said he believes a possible solution could be a partnership between the city and the private sector.

“We really looked at some of our zoning code and what we can do to make some changes, to either change density, lot sizes, to really bring down the cost of housing construction,” Benson said.

Seniors like Thill said they're glad the city is addressing the issue.

"There was should be some something they can do to improve the situation," Thill said.

