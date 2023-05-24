'It's devastating to lose everything you have': Fond du Lac woman rebuilding after fire

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — On Friday, May 19, Amberlynn Abitz’s life was changed forever.

Her home—the top unit of a duplex on the 400 block of E. 2nd Street in Fond du Lac—was destroyed after a domestic violence incident in the unit below led to a massive fire.

Amber Abitz, a mother of three who works at a senior care facility and is working to get her CNA license, said she was at work when she got a “gut feeling” to go home.

“In my daughter's room, and in my room there was a big hole in the wall. The whole ceiling was down….installation… foam, water… that's not my home no more. That's not our home no more,” Abitz said.

Her family was not in the house at the time, but one of her cats died of smoke inhalation and they lost many valuables in the fire.

“Everything I had, everything I built by myself, for me and my kids was in there. And it was all gone. I guess it's devastating losing everything you have,” Abitz said.

Now, Abitz and her kids are staying with her parents and working to rebuild.

She said there’s one thing keeping her going throughout all of this: her kids.

“I want to break down. I want to run and hide. But my kids need me and I need to stay strong to show them that no matter what Mom's got it. I got it,” Abitz said.

She started a GoFundMe to raise money to replace what they lost.

“It's very expensive to rebuild. It's rent, security deposit… It's all very expensive,” Abitz said.

She says she’s already been moved by the outpouring of support and is hoping to regain her life for her children.

“Be grateful. Don't take advantage of anything. Every day is priceless. And make sure you tell your family and your animals you love them and take advantage of the time we have together,” said Abitz.