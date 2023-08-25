How this ‘miracle girl’ is doing a year after being trapped under thousands of pounds of hay

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — This August, Savannah Grahl is an energetic 10-year-old who is enjoying the last days of summer with her friends—playing sports, dancing and running their own lemonade stand on a hot day.

But last August looked a lot different for the Grahl family.

Savannah was playing on a family farm when two 800-1,000 pound bales of hay fell on top of her.

"It was very traumatic,” Savannah’s mom Tara Grahl said.”I think we've all had to work through some of that."

Savannah was playing on a family farm when two hay bales weighing 800-1,000 lbs fell on top of her.

"All that I remember is just the hay bale coming down, but I don't know exactly what happened,” Savannah said.

Tara and Savannah’s aunt were quickly at the scene and by what Tara calls a miracle, they were able to lift the half-ton hay bales and free savannah..

“For two girls, two ladies trying to push bales off of her, and it seemed impossible,” Tara said. “And we just prayed and the Lord, who helped us lift those bales and gave us the adrenaline that we needed to get those off of her enough."

Savannah had to spend three days in the ICU and temporarily lost function in her right arm.

"She was without oxygen for five to seven minutes,” Tara said. “We were worried about brain function after that. . . When she woke up in the hospital and she looked at me and said 'mom' then I knew she was okay."

Savannah said recovery was difficult initially, she didn’t like not being able to go up stairs or do everything her friends could do. But now, she is fully recovered and has no lingering effects of the injury. Tara said they’re incredibly thankful for Savannah’s “miracle.”

"We're all blessed that she's still here,” Tara said.

The Grahls said the community support was a big part of Savannah’s recovery. Get-well-soon letters and gifts flooded in, and her friends made a sign in her front yard to encourage her.

Now, the Grahls are preparing for the upcoming school year, and Savannah is excited to continue doing the things she loves: dance, soccer, softball and spending time with friends.

"I feel really happy and really lucky,” Savannah said.