How the Wisconsin State Patrol monitors the roads to keep drivers safe

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin State Patrol is upping their staffing at both the Fond du Lac Post dispatch center and on the roads to keep drivers safe in the snow.

The Fond du Lac Post works to coordinate patrol officers in 11 counties: Brown, Outagamie, Winnebago, Door, Calumet, Oconto, Manitowoc, Sheboygan, Marinette, Kewaunee and, of course, Fond du Lac. Lance Thomas, the dispatch supervisor at the Wisconsin State Patrol Fond du Lac Post, said they get information from a traffic management center in Milwaukee and are constantly monitoring road conditions.

“At the traffic management center in Milwaukee, they have road sensors built into the roads that will tell them the pavement temperature; they'll tell them the speed that cars are going; they also utilize Google Maps and Uber Eats and all of those to give real-time drivers’ speeds,” Thomas said.

He said recently, the Wisconsin DOT added more than 10,000 more roadways to its monitoring, which greatly helps state patrol keep track of conditions.

“It’s really impressive,” Thomas said.

When a crash does happen, county dispatchers contact state patrol, which will come to assist drivers.

Thomas says if you do drive off the road, to stay in your vehicle and call 9-1-1.

